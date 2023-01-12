Buffalo Bills sign Cole Beasley to active roster

The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to their active roster from their practice squad. To make room on their 53-man roster, the team released reserve offensive lineman Justin Murray.

Bills transactions ⬇️



- Signed WR Cole Beasley from the practice squad



- Released OL Justin Murray — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 12, 2023

Beasley returned to the Bills following a partial-season hiatus prior to Buffalo’s December 17 home game against the Miami Dolphins. He has appeared in two games since in a limited role, catching both passes thrown his way for 18 yards.

Adding Beasley to the active roster gives the Bills a bit more flexibility in the postseason with their practice squad call-ups. The team has been using both Beasley and fellow veteran receiver John Brown off of the practice squad in the last month-plus, but with only two call-ups allowed per game, if Buffalo wanted both dressed, they’d be unable to call up a player at another position, if needed. This maneuver will keep Beasley available for the duration of the postseason, allow them to call up Brown if desired, and still leave a call-up available for another position.

Beasley’s addition also gives the Bills a bit of extra coverage in their receiver room, considering that starting slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie is nursing a hamstring injury this week.