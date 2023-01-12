Three Man Rush: NFL Wild Card Weekend and Senior Bowl preview

Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin was transferred from University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center on Monday. According to a release from Kaleida Health, the company that oversees Buffalo General, the doctors in Buffalo were responsible for “identifying any possible causes of the event, potentially treating any pathology that may be found, as well as plan for his recovery, discharge and rehabilitation.” The decision was made on Wednesday to discharge the 24-year-old to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills organization.

The worst CFP National Championship ever

No. 1 Georgia beat No. 3 TCU, 65-7, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The Bulldogs’ 58-point win over the Horned Frogs is by far the largest margin of victory in college football championship history, including the BCS days. To make matters worse, according to ESPN Stats & Info, it’s the largest point differential of any bowl game in the history of college football ever.

Changes need to be made to the college football bowl format and the playoff setup. What is the bowl game solution? Is moving it from six wins to eight wins for eligibility a possibility? For the playoffs and National Championship game, luckily in the 2024-25 season we will see the playoffs expand to 12 teams. The new playoff bracket will guarantee the six highest-ranked conference champions as automatic qualifiers. The next six highest-ranked teams will round out the 12 teams. The four highest-ranked conference champions will also be seeded 1-4, and be rewarded with first-round byes in the new format.

Wild card weekend

Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl

Join Sara and Jerry over the next two weeks as we dive into a few players and positional groups to keep an eye out for. This year, the Senior Bowl and the East West Shrine Bowl are unfortunately the same week. Three Man Rush will bring you exclusive content, photos, and insight directly from the Senior Bowl and practices starting February 1. Make sure you follow on Twitter for more content:

@3_Man_Rush

@Ostroski_BigO

@sara_larson

Join Jerry Ostroski and Sara Larson on Three Man Rush, tonight at 9:00 p.m EST, 6:00 p.m. PST.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!