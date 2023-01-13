Food for Thought: Triple Down

On this episode of “Food for Thought” Nate and Bruce discuss “triple” foods. Whether it’s three cheese or three patties, some things are simply better in triplicate. So, too, is the third matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins this season. The rubber match between the two AFC East divisional foes comes with greater stakes than the previous two games: the loser goes home.

The Bills are big favorites, but can Nate and Bruce successfully compare this upcoming game to a food? How do Nate and Bruce feel about the narrative surrounding Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis? Are they going to be pounding the table for an upgrade in the offseason, or are they satisfied running it back in 2023?

Plus, join the guys for the “Food for Thought” drinking game — where everything from a cat appearance to a restaurant name drop will have the YouTube comments section typing “DRIIIIIIIINK!” Who were the winners and losers of the final NFL regular season week? Do the Bills have a member of their team show up as a winner for helping propel them to another division title, or do they have someone show up in the “loser” column?

If there’s a culinary metaphor to be made, they’ll be the ones to make it on Buffalo Rumblings live at 9:00 p.m. EST on Friday evenings!

