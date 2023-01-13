Buffalo Bills’ Matt Milano named first team All-Pro by AP

The Associated Press has named Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano to its first team All-Pro team.

Milano, who did not even make the Pro Bowl this season, will instead receive a much more significant honor. He is one of three off-ball linebackers to make the team, joining Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers and Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens.

The 28-year-old linebacker finished the regular season with a new career high in solo tackles (72), 99 total stops, 12 tackles for a loss, seven quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and one defensive touchdown (an interception return against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2).

Diggs, who was a first team All-Pro in 2020, made it as a second team All-Pro this season. He tied the Bills’ single-season record for receiving touchdowns with 11, which was also a career high for him, and finished the regular season with 108 receptions, 1,429 receiving yards (the second-highest total of his career), and those 11 touchdowns.

The three receivers who beat Diggs out for first team All-Pro honors were Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.

Other Bills that received votes for the All-Pro teams, but ultimately did not make it, include quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, safety Jordan Poyer, kicker Tyler Bass, and return man Nyheim Hines.