After the Snap with Blake & Reid Ferguson

“After The Snap” is back as both Blake and Reid Ferguson head into the NFL playoffs — against each other.

It’s Ferguson Bowl No. 3 on the season, and Blake and Reid discuss this weekend’s Super Wild Card Weekend matchup. With both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins splitting their regular-season games against each other, stay tuned as the Ferguson brothers get you ready for everything you need to know leading up to the game.

Eleven days removed from the day when Damar Hamlin suffered a terrible freak accident on the field in Cincinnati, Reid opens up about what he saw, how the team handled it, and how it made him feel. The importance of team trainers and medical staff became evident during that game, and the respect players and fans should have towards these men and women should be noted, as well.

Listen as “After the Snap” discusses another incident on the field with a Green Bay Packers linebacker, as he was ejected for the second time this year for pushing a staff member from the opposing team.

“After the Snap” airs on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EST on all Buffalo Rumblings and The Phinsider social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms. Watch them live from Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube, or listen via any of the podcast venues listed below the fold.

Follow Reid Ferguson: @SnapFlow69

Follow Blake Ferguson: @blakeferguson44

Follow Buffalo Rumblings: @BuffRumblings

Follow The Phinsider: @thephinsider

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!