The Chop Up: Playoff Talk

The NFL playoffs are finally here, and the AFC East are represented by two teams who face off this weekend in Orchard Park, NY. The game has a huge spread in favor of the Buffalo Bills after the Miami Dolphins announced quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wouldn’t be available due to remaining in the concussion protocol. The Bills are healthier than they have been in quite some time, and appear to be getting healthier with Micah Hyde and Jamison Crowder both being eligible to return to practice.

Around the league, there are so many conversations to be had about future head coaching positions. Also, where will Derek Carr end up after he posted his goodbye message to Raiders Nation? Where will Tom Brady end up? There’s also been some drama around the league: what actually happened with Odell Beckham Jr on that plane?

We’ll talk about it and chop it all up!

