Linebacker Matt Milano has been a key figure on the Buffalo Bills’ stout defense, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that, for the first time in his career, Milano has been named to the Associated Press first-team All-Pro squad.
LB Matt Milano earns first-team All-Pro honors
Linebacker Matt Milano, who made 99 total tackles (12 for a loss) with three interceptions and 1.5 sacks, was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press, while wide receiver Stefon Diggs was named second-team All-Pro.
DT Jordan Phillips, WR Isaiah McKenzie questionable
The Buffalo Bills are fairly healthy heading into Sunday’s Super Wild Card Weekend clash vs. the Miami Dolphins, but on Friday, the team announced defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie are questionable for Buffalo’s playoff opener.
Even more Bills news and notes
Hear what members of the Bills thought as they watched Nyheim Hines bring back the opening kickoff during last weekend’s win over the New England Patriots, find out how a local man who rescued 24 people during the deadly Buffalo blizzard is being honored for his efforts, and find out how the Bills and their fan base have bonded during times of adversity.
