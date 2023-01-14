49ers vs. Seahawks Super Wild Card Weekend open thread

Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. EST, when the No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (9-8) take on the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (13-4) from a rain-soaked and windy Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Weather could very well be the big story of this game. Heavy rain is expected in the hours before kickoff, and while it’s expected to taper off some during the game, the natural-grass playing surface may be less than ideal for the game action. Thunderstorms are also possible during the second half.

San Francisco is the more talented team, but weather can be the great equalizer, and the Seahawks have had plenty of postseason success under Pete Carroll to know how to capitalize on these types of advantages. Even still, the 49ers are heavy favorites.

If Seattle wins, they will play: Away at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Away at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) If San Francisco wins, they will play: Home vs. either No. 3 Minnesota Vikings (13-4), No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9), No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Enjoy the game, everyone!