Jaguars vs. Chargers Super Wild Card Weekend open thread

Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs continues in earnest at 8:15 p.m. EST, when the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) take on the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.

The Jaguars and Chargers are new entrants into the AFC playoff field from last year; it’s the Jaguars’ first postseason trip since the 2017 season (we don’t need to discuss which team they beat in the wild card round that year), and the Chargers are playing in their first playoff game since the 2018 season.

This is an intriguing first-round matchup between two up-and-coming teams playing good football behind their rising young quarterback prospects. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and LA’s Justin Herbert will both be making their playoff debuts in this conference, and just as the young quarterbacks are relatively evenly matched, so too are their teams. This could be a fun one.

Enjoy the game, everyone! Once this one is in the books, the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are on tap tomorrow afternoon.