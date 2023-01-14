Bills’ Josh Allen wants to win it all for Buffalo

It’s been an extremely emotional season for the city of Buffalo and the Buffalo Bills, and nobody knows that better than quarterback Josh Allen. He recently sat down with former teammate Emmanuel Sanders to talk about it.

Sanders starts off by recognizing that it has been an emotional week and half (referring to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field), and then asks Allen, “How you doing?”

Smiling, Allen responds, “I’m doing good. It seems like every update that we get is positive news, and that helps us out so much.”

He then talks about how much the support from the league and fans helped them during last week’s game against the New England Patriots. With Nyheim Hines taking the very first kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, the tone was set for the rest of the game.

Allen was so shocked, he said, “I didn’t know what to do with my hands. I didn’t know what to say. You can’t draw it up any better than that.”

At the end of the interview, Sanders and Allen talk about how much the city of Buffalo has been through, and how amazing the fans are. Sanders asks, “What would it mean to you to bring a Lombardi Trophy and a parade back to Buffalo?”

“I get emotional talking about it, man. I dream about it. I think about it constantly.”

“You can talk about the 17-year drought, you can talk about the four championships before that, but given the adversity that not only this team, but this city, has hit over the last few months... it’s a fan base and a city that wants one and deserves one,” said Allen. “I get emotional talking about it, man. I dream about it. I think about it constantly. There’s a lot of work that we need to do to get there, but it would be a heck of a parade, I’ll tell you that.”

Check out the full interview below.