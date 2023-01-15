Bills vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend is finally upon us and the Buffalo Bills (-13.5) are set to take on their AFC East division foe, the Miami Dolphins. The last time these two teams met, Buffalo pulled out a 32-29 victory in the snow, with kicker Tyler Bass booting through a 25-yard field goal as time expired to seal the victory.

Before the aforementioned game, the Dolphins had lost eight straight when the temperature was at or below 40 degrees. While sunny, Sunday will prove to be another cold one with a high of only 31.

Miami will also be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson will make his third career start on Sunday against one of the top-ranked defenses in the league. Defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier will surely be looking to take advantage of that situation.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch the game live.

Bills-Dolphins game details

Date: Sunday, January 15, 2023

Sunday, January 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

1:00 p.m. EST Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Weather Forecast: Sunny with a high of 31

Sunny with a high of 31 Referee: Brad Allen

Bills-Dolphins betting line

Line: Bills -13.5

Bills -13.5 Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills-Dolphins TV info

Television broadcast: CBS

CBS Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Bills-Dolphins stream info

Streaming: Paramount+

Bills-Dolphins radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio Play-by-Play: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

