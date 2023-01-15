The Buffalo Bills won their third straight AFC East title in 2022. They will host their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, in a Super Wild Card Weekend clash this afternoon at Highmark Stadium. And they will be playing with the added boost of knowing that safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury and endured cardiac arrest on the field during the team’s Week 17 game at the Cincinnati Bengals, is back at home continuing his remarkable recovery in Buffalo.

Before the second-seeded Bills (13-3) take on the seventh-seeded Dolphins (9-8), today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks gets you ready for kickoff.

Bills-Dolphins key matchups, what to watch for, predictions

Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Buffalo’s battle against the Dolphins will play out. Plus, relive the playoff history between Buffalo and Miami, hear how Hamlin was able to visit with teammates at the Bills’ team facility, and more!

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins

For those among Bills Mafia who aren’t going to Highmark Stadium to cheer on the Bills today, have no fear! Read on for information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.

