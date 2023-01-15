 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills vs. Dolphins Super Wild Card Weekend first half open thread

Buffalo looks to extend its seven-game winning streak

By Sean Murphy
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs is set to resume at 1:00 p.m. EST this afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, where the Buffalo Bills are set to square off against the Miami Dolphins for a third and final time this season.

The Bills enter as heavy favorites, as a battered Miami squad looks to pull off an upset with rookie Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback. Josh Allen and company are looking to continue their winning streak, which currently stands at seven games. The Bills are about as healthy as they’ve been all season, but they are missing some key components: wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and cornerback Christian Benford are all out today.

The scenarios are pretty simple to follow, and we’ve listed them below:

Your first half open thread is here, friends. Be civil to each other. Remember to toggle the comments to “oldest” for that classic game thread feel. And most of all, enjoy the game wherever it is that you’re watching.

Go Bills!

