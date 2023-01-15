Buffalo Bills playoff inactives vs. the Miami Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins kick off in approximately 90 minutes, so it’s time for the inactive players for each team to become official. For Miami, there are myriad big names on that inactive sheet, including starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. For Buffalo, the list looks about as good as it could given the number of injuries they’ve dealt with all season.

Who’s in and who’s out for this week’s Super Wild Card Weekend tilt? Here’s the whole list.

WR Isaiah McKenzie

After injuring his hamstring in practice this week, McKenzie seemed confident that he would play. However, the Bills will roll with both Cole Beasley and John Brown among the active wideouts. Khalil Shakir, Gabe Davis, and Stefon Diggs round out the group.

TE Tommy Sweeney

No surprise here, as the Bills go with Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris just as they have for most of the season.

G Ike Boettger

With fellow offensive lineman Justin Murray having been released to make room for wideout Cole Beasley this week, Ike is the lone healthy scratch along the offensive line.

DT Jordan Phillips

The veteran’s shoulder injury keeps him out of this one. Eli Ankou is active after being called up from the practice squad.

LB Baylon Spector

The rookie is a healthy scratch once again.

CB Christian Benford

For the second week since he returned from injured reserve, the rookie is a healthy scratch. Cam Lewis is active, as are Buffalo’s normal group of corners.

S Jared Mayden

With Dean Marlowe set to start, Mayden is a healthy scratch.

Here are Miami’s inactive players: