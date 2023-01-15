Jaylen Waddle injured early as Dolphins trail Bills 14-0

With the Miami Dolphins trailing the second-seed Buffalo Bills14-0 with a little more than two minutes still left in the first quarter, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle came up holding his arm after a dropped 3rd & 15 pass.

Waddle spent the week on the Dolphin’s injury list as he was limited in practices with an ankle injury but was able to work through the injury to get himself a full day of practice on Friday and start in Sunday’s Wild Card showdown between the two division rivals.

With Skylar Thompson starting in place of both Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (finger), the Dolphins hadn’t tried too many deep throws as they were trying to get the ball out of their third-string quarterback’s hands as quickly as possible after each snap. However, faced with a 3rd & 15, Thompson launched a missile downfield to Waddle who was being covered closely by Bills’ cornerback Tre’Davious White.

Waddle was unable to come down with the ball and, instead, came up holding his left arm, and as the Dolphins punted the ball for the second time, the wide receiver was escorted to the blue medical tent on the Miami sideline where he was listed as questionable to return with a shoulder injury