Bills vs. Dolphins Super Wild Card Weekend second-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills lead the Miami Dolphins, 20-17, at halftime of the Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game between these two division rivals taking place this afternoon in Orchard Park, NY. Buffalo had a 17-0 lead in this game, and Miami quickly erased it in the second quarter thanks to several big Bills mistakes.

Buffalo raced out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on the heels of a stellar passing performance from quarterback Josh Allen, as he connected with tight end Dawson Knox on an early touchdown pass and found receiver Stefon Diggs early and often. Rookie running back James Cook raced into the end zone from eight yards out to push Buffalo’s lead to two touchdowns.

From there, however, things got a bit frustrating. Knox couldn’t control an end zone catch through the ground, negating a score and forcing the Bills to kick a field goal and take their lead up to 17-0. Allen threw an interception on a deep pass that John Brown appeared to give up on too early. Tyler Bass sent a kickoff out of bounds, gifting Miami prime field position. The defense had some untimely 3rd & Long lapses again to allow Miami to kick two field goals. Following a tough Khalil Shakir drop on what looked to be a 3rd & 8 conversion on a deep throw, Miami returned the ensuing Bills punt deep into Buffalo territory. That led to another field goal.

Then, an Allen pass glanced off of Cole Beasley’s hands in the two-minute drill, and Miami safety Jevon Holland secured the pick. Skylar Thompson quickly moved the Dolphins down the field, then hit tight end Mike Gesicki for a touchdown, and Tyreek Hill for a game-tying two-point conversion. Within seven minutes of game time, Buffalo’s three-score lead had completely evaporated.

Allen was able to move the Bills down the field for a 39-yard Bass field goal to go up 20-17 right before the half — and nearly had a touchdown pass to Diggs for his efforts.

Buffalo has clearly been the better team in this game, but mental errors, breakdowns, and a few spots of not finishing plays have allowed the undermanned Dolphins to stick around. We’ll see if Buffalo can tighten things up after the break and pull away as they looked to be doing early.