 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bills Dane Jackson injured late in second quarter

The cornerback is questionable to return with a knee injury

By AubergerR
/ new
NFL: NOV 06 Bills at Jets Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was down on the field for several minutes after a 3rd & 8 completion by the Miami Dolphins didn’t net enough yards for a first down.

After getting attention from Bills trainers, Jackson, who wasn’t on the play, was able to walk off the field on his own while the Dolphins completed a field goal to cut Buffalo’s lead to 11 with two minutes left in the first half of Sunday’s wild card game at Highmark Stadium.

With the Bills’ offense taking the field to attempt to extend their lead before halftime, Jackson headed to the locker room with trainers and was said to be questionable to return with a right knee injury.

The Bills have rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, who saw a lot of playing time this season while Buffalo waited for Tre’Davious White to return from his ACL repair, and Siran Neal active today. It would seem likely that, should Jackson not be able to return to the field after half time, we will see Elam playing alongside White in the Buffalo backfield.

In This Stream

Bills vs. Dolphins playoff game coverage: News, previews, updates, and more

View all 41 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...