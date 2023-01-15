Bills Dane Jackson injured late in second quarter

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was down on the field for several minutes after a 3rd & 8 completion by the Miami Dolphins didn’t net enough yards for a first down.

After getting attention from Bills trainers, Jackson, who wasn’t on the play, was able to walk off the field on his own while the Dolphins completed a field goal to cut Buffalo’s lead to 11 with two minutes left in the first half of Sunday’s wild card game at Highmark Stadium.

With the Bills’ offense taking the field to attempt to extend their lead before halftime, Jackson headed to the locker room with trainers and was said to be questionable to return with a right knee injury.

Injury Update: CB Dane Jackson is questionable to return (knee). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 15, 2023

The Bills have rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, who saw a lot of playing time this season while Buffalo waited for Tre’Davious White to return from his ACL repair, and Siran Neal active today. It would seem likely that, should Jackson not be able to return to the field after half time, we will see Elam playing alongside White in the Buffalo backfield.