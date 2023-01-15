Bills Reggie Gilliam injured late in third quarter against Dolphins

After a muffed punt, which was ultimately recovered by the Buffalo Bills, who were leading the Miami Dolphins 27-24 in the third quarter of Sunday’s win-or-go-home Super WIld Card Weekend game, full back Reggie Gilliam came up holding his arm and earned a trip to the medical tent.

Morris, who wasn’t at the bottom of the pile, came out of the scuffle holding his arm and headed straight to the sideline.

Injury Update: Reggie Gilliam is questionable to return (elbow). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 15, 2023

The Bills quickly evaluated him and declared him questionable to return with an elbow injury. It’s important to note that Gilliam, who missed two games earlier in the season with an ankle injury, is the only fullback on Buffalo’s roster.