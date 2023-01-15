Bengals vs. Ravens Super Wild Card Weekend open thread

Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs continues at 8:15 p.m. EST, when the No. 6 Baltimore Ravens (10-7) take on the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

This is the final AFC wild card matchup of the season, with the No. 2 Buffalo Bills having disposed of the No. 7 Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon, and the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars pulling off an epic comeback to defeat the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, on Saturday night.

Cincinnati and Baltimore split the regular season series, with the Ravens winning early in the season, and the Bengals returning the favor in Week 18 to clinch the AFC North title. Despite the familiarity of the rivalry and Baltimore’s plucky defense, the Ravens are widely considered underdogs, as they will try to keep pace with an elite Cincinnati offense without the services of their MVP quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

If Cincinnati wins, they will play: Away at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (14-3)

Away at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (14-3) If Baltimore wins, they will play: Away at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Enjoy the game, everyone! Go Bills.