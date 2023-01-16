Off Tackle with John Fina: Steve Tasker

Join former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle and first round pick John Fina along with the Voice, Joe Miller this Monday night at 8:00 p.m. EST on the Buffalo Rumblings Youtube channel as they work through the Bills’ first playoff game of the 2022 season against the Miami Dolphins.

Former Bills special teams ace and teammate of Fina, Steve Tasker joins the guys as they work through their thoughts on the game, the good, what needs work, and what the team’s expectations for ext week will be.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.