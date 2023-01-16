Bills vs. Bengals opening odds: Buffalo favored by five points

The game that the NFL community was waiting for is now going to happen.

The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals had their Week 17 game canceled after a scary scene when Bills safety Damar Hamlin was administered CPR on the field. That matchup was set up to be the AFC game of the year. Now, we get it in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the opening odds set, and the Bills are early five-point favorites.

The Bengals are the defending AFC champions, and a trip to the championship game for Buffalo will have to go through them. Running back Joe Mixon reminded everyone that they are the big dogs of the conference. This will be the opportunity for them to prove it. They were expected to beat the Baltimore Ravens with ease, but needed big plays from their defense to secure the win.

The Bills also disappointed anyone who thought they’d cover the spread against the Miami Dolphins. Without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, everyone assumed Skylar Thompson would struggle to put up points on the Bills. Josh Allen connected with his receivers early and often, but the defense couldn’t keep the Dolphins out of the end zone, and they snuck out of the game with a nail-biting win.

This game will be the first matchup between Allen and Joe Burrow. How do you see this one going? Who makes it to the conference championship game? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned all week for all the latest updates and news on the Bills.