Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Super Wild Card Weekend open thread

Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs concludes at 8:15 p.m. EST, when the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) take on the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

This is the final wild card matchup of the season, with five other games having completed on Saturday and Sunday. Victories from the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Jacksonville Jaguars have the AFC divisional round set already, while the winner of tonight’s game looks to join the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants in advancing.

Dallas seeks its first playoff win since the 2018 season, and its first road playoff win since the 1992-93 season, when they knocked off San Francisco in the NFC championship game. Tampa, meanwhile, is quite possibly looking for one last run to glory with Tom Brady under center.

If either team wins, they will play: Away at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (14-4)

