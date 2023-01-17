In what was a closer-than-expected matchup with the Miami Dolphins for Super Wild Card Weekend, the Buffalo Bills hung on for a 34-31 triumph to advance into the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs for the third-straight season.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s latest playoff victory, the Bills fourth-straight postseason win at home.

Recapping Buffalo’s wild card win over Miami

What a roller coaster ride it was for the Bills and their fans Sunday afternoon at sun-splashed Highmark Stadium! Click through below for the good, the bad, and the ugly as the Bills did just enough to slip past the Dolphins and advance into the Divisional Round. Plus, catch up on report cards, observations, key plays that influenced the outcome and read whether the Bills should be concerned following a close-call win vs. Miami.

Even more Bills news

Heading into Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, cornerback Dane Jackson is listed as day-to-day with a knee injury, while safety Micah Hyde (neck) has been ruled out. Plus, the Bills were “overfilled with joy” after meeting with injured safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings