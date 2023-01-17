In what was a closer-than-expected matchup with the Miami Dolphins for Super Wild Card Weekend, the Buffalo Bills hung on for a 34-31 triumph to advance into the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs for the third-straight season.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s latest playoff victory, the Bills fourth-straight postseason win at home.
Recapping Buffalo’s wild card win over Miami
What a roller coaster ride it was for the Bills and their fans Sunday afternoon at sun-splashed Highmark Stadium! Click through below for the good, the bad, and the ugly as the Bills did just enough to slip past the Dolphins and advance into the Divisional Round. Plus, catch up on report cards, observations, key plays that influenced the outcome and read whether the Bills should be concerned following a close-call win vs. Miami.
- Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen doesn’t let turnovers get the best of him - Buffalo News
- Bills fortunate to escape Dolphins; can’t continue self-inflicted mistakes - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills begin NFL playoff march with sloppy win over short-handed Dolphins - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Bills stay alive in the postseason with 34-31 Wild Card win | Game recap, highlights, and stats - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills squeak out Wild Card win over Dolphins - WGR 550
- Bills stay alive in the postseason with 34-31 Wild Card win | Game recap, highlights, and stats - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills, Josh Allen bemoan costly turnovers despite wild-card win - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Allen: ‘It doesn’t matter how we win, it’s if we win’ - WGR 550
- Plays that shaped the game: Gabe Davis, Cole Beasley & Co. produce just enough to get Buffalo Bills over hump - Buffalo News
- Report Card: Buffalo Bills overcome plenty of shaky moments to advance to divisional round - Buffalo News
- Bills report card: Buffalo is battle-tested, and it benefits playoff run - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills allow 31 points, but defense was not problem vs. Dolphins (Report card) - newyorkupstate.com
- Three questions: Pressure tactics, turnovers create worries for Buffalo Bills - Buffalo News
- Observations: Studying pays off as rookie Kaiir Elam makes key interception in Buffalo Bills’ wild-card victory - Buffalo News
- 7 observations from Bills-Dolphins: The Josh Allen roller coaster and second-half Ken Dorsey - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Top 3 Things We Learned from Bills vs. Dolphins | Wild Card Game - BuffaloBills.com
- Did Bills rookie CB have coming-out-party vs. Dolphins? Inside Kaiir Elam’s big performance - newyorkupstate.com
- Upon Further Review: Tre’Davious White continues to round into form as secondary plays active role in win - Buffalo News
- Simon: Sunday’s playoff game made for stress-filled day - WGR 550
- Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis make big plays - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news
Heading into Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, cornerback Dane Jackson is listed as day-to-day with a knee injury, while safety Micah Hyde (neck) has been ruled out. Plus, the Bills were “overfilled with joy” after meeting with injured safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday, and more!
- Jackson day-to-day; Hyde won’t play against Bengals - WGR 550
- Bills S Micah Hyde won’t play vs. Bengals, Leslie Frazier wary of ‘overanalyzing’ brief MNF performance - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills players ‘overfilled with joy’ to get to see Damar Hamlin in person at walkthrough - Buffalo News
- Alan Pergament: CBS’ Tony Romo tells Bills fans what they didn’t want to hear – and he returns Sunday - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins playoff game recap: Revisiting five Buffalo players to watch - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins playoff game recap: Revisiting five Miami players to watch - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills 34, Dolphins 31: Rapid recap, notes from Buffalo’s Wild Card survival - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills 34, Dolphins 31 playoff game recap: Five things we learned - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins win-probability metrics: Buffalo nearly beat themselves - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins playoff game analysis: Josh Allen threw a lot of deep balls - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Dolphins playoff game penalty recap: Ain’t that wild - Buffalo Rumblings
- Recapping Bills 34, Dolphins 31 on “Off Tackle with John Fina: Steve Tasker” - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Bengals injury updates: Dane Jackson (knee) day to day - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...