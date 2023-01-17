Code of Conduct with special guest, Levi Wallace

The Buffalo Bills survived a nail-biter against the Miami Dolphins — a game that was too close for comfort for most in Bills Mafia. Most people expected the game to be fairly lopsided, but the Dolphins were able to keep the score close by capitalizing off of mistakes and turnovers Buffalo’s offense seemed to make time and time again.

This week, the Bills can’t make those same mistakes if they want to win, as they’re going up against the defending AFC champions. The Cincinnati Bengals also struggled at times Sunday night, but pulled out the victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Burrow and company had moments, but Baltimore’s defense kept them in check for most of the game. Defensively, the Bengals showed that they can help the offense, as well, and not just the other way around. Sam Hubbard’s fumble return for a touchdown kept the momentum in Cincinnati’s favor, and provided the cushion that was needed to hold the Ravens off.

Tonight on the Code Of Conduct, my special guest is Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace. We’ll discuss his first year in Pittsburgh, the work he and his teammates did to honor Damar Hamlin, and we’ll break down how the Bills will need to game plan against his new division rival.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!