Before we turn our attention to this Sunday’s divisional round playoff game, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks takes one final look at how the Buffalo Bills outlasted the Miami Dolphins in a wild card playoff contest that was way too close for comfort.

Final thoughts on Bills’ wild card win over Dolphins

If the Buffalo Bills want to bring home the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship, they must eliminate the turnovers that nearly cost the team vs. the Dolphins. Plus, how quarterback Josh Allen was able to come up with enough big plays to defeat Miami’s blitz-heavy gameplan, position grades, whose play is on the rise and whose play is declining, and more!

Early thoughts on Divisional Round showdown with Bengals

Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for Buffalo’s Divisional Round clash vs. the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon.

