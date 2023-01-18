Buffalo Bills playoff history: Comparing an ugly win to a pretty loss

The Buffalo Bills hosted the Miami Dolphins for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. Luckily, the Bills pulled out a victory to stay alive in the playoffs — though it wasn’t always easy sledding. Miami gave Buffalo everything it had, and took the decision down to the wire. Not to downplay the effort by the Dolphins, but it’s arguable that a few key errors by the Bills helped Miami stay in the game. As a result, many have called this an ugly win by Buffalo.

Which leads us into this week’s topic...

This week’s video will take about seven-and-a-half minutes of your time. I might be a bit biased, but I think it’s time well lived. I compare two plays from the ugly wild card win, and compare them to a “pretty loss” in the past, which may or may not be the divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

As is my usual custom, I toss in some stats to compare and contrast the two games. Despite one being the game of a lifetime, and the other being considered a game to forget, there are some parallels. On the contrasting side of things, those differences are significant.