Bills-Bengals injury updates: Buffalo’s full squad practicing on Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills will be playing in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs for the third straight year, as they host the Cincinnati Bengals this coming Sunday afternoon. Before the first full day of practice, head coach Sean McDermott met with media.

The good news was that the Bills’ coach said he expected the entire roster to participate in some capacity at today’s walkthrough.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said that he is expecting everyone to be at today's walk-through participating in some capacity. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 18, 2023

The unknown is what level of participation some of Buffalo’s key players will have. During Sunday’s 34-31 wild card win over the Miami Dolphins, the Bills had both cornerback Dane Jackson and fullback Reggie Gilliam miss snaps due to in-game injuries.

Jackson, who missed time early in the season with a neck injury, exited the game before halftime with a knee injury. Gilliam injured an elbow, as he was part of a pile-up on special teams in the third quarter.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who injured a hamstring in practice a week ago, and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who has struggled with a shoulder injury since Week 13, weren’t active against Miami. The fact that the Bills expect them to practice today indicates they are likely trending in the right direction.

We will update after the team’s practice with a full injury report, as well as take a look at how the Bengals’ injury list is looking.