The Buffalo Bills announced early on Thursday morning that they will be part of the NFL’s London Games during the 2023 regular season.

The NFL’s schedule won’t be released until sometime in May, so the date and the opponent have not yet been set, but the Bills did announce that their game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Bills have only played in London once before, during the 2015 regular season, when they dropped a 34-31 decision to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in Week 7 of that season.

Buffalo’s 2023 opponents are already set, and with the team having nine home games, it’s safe to expect that they’re going to lose a game meant to be played at Highmark Stadium for a second consecutive season. Aside from their three AFC East rivals, Buffalo’s home opponents next season include the Jaguars, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos, and the Las Vegas Raiders.