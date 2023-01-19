Three Man Rush: NFL divisional playoffs, Senior Bowl offense discussions

NFL playoffs divisional round preview

Three Man Rush will again dive into playoff mode this week, previewing all of your divisional games.

AFC

NFC

Senior Bowl 2023 preview

Over the next two weeks, host Jerry Ostroski will introduce you to the quarterbacks and offensive linemen who will attend this year’s Senior Bowl that we should all be looking out for. Sara Larson will be discussing wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends! 82% of the participants in the Senior Bowl were drafted last year, so tune in if you’re starting to study for the 2023 NFL Draft already.

Don’t forget that Three Man Rush will bring you exclusive content, photos, and insight directly from the Senior Bowl practices starting February 1. Make sure to follow us on Twitter:

@3_Man_Rush

@Ostroski_BigO

@sara_larson

Join Jerry and Sara on Three Man Rush, this week on Thursday at 9:00 p.m EST, 6:00 p.m. PST.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.