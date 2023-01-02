Bills vs. Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

When the Buffalo Bills (-1) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (+1) on Monday Night Football, fans will be paying close attention. Buffalo (12-3) is hoping to remain the No. 1 seed in the AFC while the Bengals are sitting in a close 3rd place and just a game behind at 11-4. The winner of this game might just determine what city the playoffs run through.

All eyes will be on star quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. While friends off the field, the two will be all business on Monday night. Who will come out on top?

Bills-Bengals game details

Date: Monday, January 2, 2023

Monday, January 2, 2023 Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

8:30 p.m. EST Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio Weather Forecast: Temperature in the high 50s with showers and thunderstorms possible

Bills-Bengals TV info

Television broadcast: ESPN and ABC

ESPN and ABC Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Bills-Bengals stream info

Streaming: Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV) Online: NFL+, NFL.com Game Center

Bills-Bengals radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

