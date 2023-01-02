 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Plenty on the line tonight for both Bills and Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will be watching this one closely, as well

By Brian Galliford
The football world has but one game to watch tonight, and it’s the potentially-epic Monday Night Football showdown between the 12-3 Buffalo Bills and the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals. The game features elite players on both sides of the ball, headlined by MVP-candidate quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and will showcase two teams with excellent chances at representing the AFC in Super Bowl LVII.

There’s a lot on the line for both teams in this game — so much so that it’s actually difficult to remember each and every potential ramification from the game’s outcome. We’re here to help with that — not just for Bills fans, but for fans of the Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs, and even the New England Patriots.

What a Bills win would mean

  • Buffalo would improve to 13-3 and re-claim the current No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture
  • Cincinnati would fall to 11-5 and need a Week 18 home win over the Baltimore Ravens to clinch the AFC North title
  • With a two-game lead over the rest of the conference, the Bills and the Chiefs would be assured of finishing no worse than the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, with the AFC North winner claiming the No. 3 seed
  • Buffalo’s chances at clinching the No. 1 seed would jump from 46% to 82%, per The New York Times playoff simulator; remember that the Bills are 3-0 in home playoff games all-time under head coach Sean McDermott, 0-4 in away playoff games, and 6-0 after bye weeks
  • The Bills would be able to clinch the No. 1 seed — and its home-field advantage and first-round bye — with a home win over the Patriots in Week 18; the 8-8 Patriots can clinch a playoff berth themselves with a win over Buffalo next weekend
  • With the Chiefs playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 on Saturday afternoon, the Bills could potentially have the No. 1 seed wrapped up (with a Chiefs loss) before they even play, leading to a potential starters-resting situation for the Patriots to navigate
  • Buffalo would have head-to-head victories over seven of the 10 teams still in contention for the postseason — the Chiefs, the Bengals, the Ravens, the Patriots, the Miami Dolphins, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans

What a Bengals win would mean

  • Buffalo would fall to 12-4 and slide down to the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture
  • Cincinnati would improve to 12-4, clinch the AFC North title, move up to the No. 2 seed, and have head-to-head victories over both the Bills and the Chiefs (as well as the Steelers, Dolphins, Titans, and Patriots)
  • Cincinnati would be able to clinch the top seed with a Week 18 win over Baltimore and a Chiefs loss to the Raiders
  • Buffalo’s chances at clinching the No. 1 seed would fall to 10%, per The New York Times playoff simulator, while Kansas City’s chances would rise to 63%, and Cincinnati’s would rise to 26%
  • In order to clinch the No. 1 seed in Week 18, the Bills would need Kansas City to lose in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon first, then would need a win over the Patriots and a Bengals loss to the Ravens the following day
  • New England could face the possibility of playing a Bills team resting its starters in Week 18 if the Chiefs are able to clinch the No. 1 seed on Saturday afternoon

AFC playoff picture, Week 18

Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STRK
1 z — Kansas City Chiefs 13-3 5-0 8-3 +109 W4
2 z — Buffalo Bills 12-3 3-2 8-2 +157 W6
3 x — Cincinnati Bengals 11-4 2-3 7-3 +85 W7
4 Jacksonville Jaguars 8-8 3-2 7-4 +50 W4
5 x — Los Angeles Chargers 10-6 2-3 7-4 +10 W4
6 x — Baltimore Ravens 10-6 3-2 6-5 +46 L1
7 New England Patriots 8-8 3-2 6-5 +29 W1
8 Miami Dolphins 8-8 2-3 6-5 -7 L5
9 Pittsburgh Steelers 8-8 2-3 4-7 -52 W3
11 Tennessee Titans 7-9 3-2 5-6 -57 L6

