The Buffalo Bills are seeking their seventh straight win, and, more importantly, looking to hang on to the top seed in the AFC when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight on Monday Night Football.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, including breaking down the key matchups to watch, offering up score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, and how to follow along with this week’s game from home.

Key matchups to watch in Bills vs. Bengals

In case you haven’t already heard, this is the first time Josh Allen and Joe Burrow will meet in their young NFL careers, with the game holding major implications in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Plus, wide receiver Stefon Diggs is poised for a huge game, what center Mitch Morse’s return means for the offense, how the Bills defense will contend with Burrow’s quick release, what Buffalo needs to do to slow down Cincinnati’s vaunted offense, why Allen and Buffalo’s offense have been able to succeed in end-of-half scenarios, and more!

Bills-Bengals predictions

Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Buffalo’s battle vs. the Bengals will play out.

How to watch Bills vs. Bengals

For those Bills fans who didn’t make the trip to Cincinnati to cheer on the Bills in primetime, have no fear! Read on for information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.

Even more Bills news and notes

Explore how the Bills went from the longest playoff drought in North American sports history to a perennial contender, examine the AFC playoff picture heading into Monday Night Football, relive the last great meeting between the Bills and Bengals, find out how safety Jaquan Johnson is making a difference in his community, and more!

