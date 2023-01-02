Buffalo Bills elevate wideout Cole Beasley, offensive lineman Alec Anderson from the practice squad

The Buffalo Bills elevated wideout Cole Beasley and offensive lineman Alec Anderson from the practice squad. The announcement came just hours before kickoff between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

For Beasley, 33, this is his third consecutive elevation from the practice squad. If the Bills want him in the game next week against the New England Patriots, they’ll have to sign him to the 53-man roster. Beasley has appeared on 17 offensive snaps since returning to Buffalo on December 13. He’s been targeted twice, catching both passes for a total of 18 yards.

Anderson, 23, joined the Bills this offseason as an undrafted free agent. He played collegiately at UCLA, and he has experience as both a tackle and a guard, although most of his starting experience came at tackle. There are two offensive linemen listed on the injury report—center Mitch Morse (concussion) and guard Rodger Saffold (veteran rest)—though neither player carries an injury designation tonight.

Buffalo and Cincinnati will announce their inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.