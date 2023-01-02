Buffalo Bills inactives at the Cincinnati Bengals

The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off in just around 90 minutes. Neither the Bills nor the Bengals had declared any players out prior to tonight, and while the Bengals did lose starting right tackle La’el Collins, they placed him on injured reserve. He doesn’t appear on the inactive list tonight as a result.

Which players are inactive tonight? Here’s the full list.

TE Tommy Sweeney

The Bills will once again roll with Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris at tight end.

OL Alec Anderson

The rookie was elevated from the practice squad before the game, but he’ll be a healthy scratch tonight. Buffalo continues to roll with eight offensive linemen on game day.

OL Justin Murray

Buffalo has plenty of healthy linemen, and with ten on the roster, they have to deactivate at least two each week. Murray has been a healthy scratch for most of the season.

G Ike Boettger

Ike suited up last weekend, but he’s a healthy scratch this week with center Mitch Morse back from a one-game absence due to a concussion.

LB Baylon Spector

The rookie is a healthy scratch yet again.

CB Xavier Rhodes

The veteran is down, with rookie Kaiir Elam joining Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, and Taron Johnson as the top four corners for the Bills.

S Dean Marlowe

Another day, another healthy scratch for the veteran, whom the Bills acquired for a seventh-round draft choice at the trade deadline this year.

Cincinnati’s inactives are here, and they include starting defensive end Sam Hubbard.