Taron Johnson injured early in Bills-Bengals MNF tilt

Johnson is one of the only Bills defenders to not miss a game this season

By AubergerR
NFL: NOV 06 Bills at Jets Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Less than a minute into the Week 17 Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Bills cornerback Taron Johnson was down on the field.

Johnson took a tough hit across the middle as he defended a pass, and was unable to get up off the turf for some time. Head coach Sean McDermott joined medical staff on the field as they checked on Johnson, who is one of a very few number of Bills defenders to not miss a game due to injury this season.

Eventually, Johnson was able to walk off the field — albeit with trainers by his side — and head directly to the blue medical tent. After a short time in the tent, the nickel corner headed directly to the locker room, and the Bills announced he was being evaluated for a head injury.

Siran Neal took Johnson’s place as the nickel back for the remainder of the opening drive.

