Damar Hamlin in critical condition following MNF injury

Damar Hamlin, a second-year safety with the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. He received emergency care on the field and was transported to UC Medical Center, and was in critical condition as of late Monday evening.

Hamlin, who initially stood up after completing a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins, went limp and collapsed on the turf. Medical personnel rushed to the field, and Hamlin’s teammates surrounded him. Very scary moments followed as CPR and AED shocks were both administered before an IV was started and Hamlin was taken off the field by ambulance.

It appears Damar Hamlin had been receiving CPR for some time. He is now starting to be moved to the stretcher. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 3, 2023

Players were stunned, visibly upset, crying, and offering prayers for Hamlin and the team put out a tweet expressing the feelings of all of Bills Mafia.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

This is uncharted territory for the NFL. While ambulances have been brought to the field, CPR has not been administered to a player during a game in the past. With uncertainty as to how to proceed, the game was temporarily suspended and both teams returned to their locker rooms.