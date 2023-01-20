While the Buffalo Bills and their fans are focused on Sunday’s home showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing Thursday’s news that the Bills will be one of the featured teams playing overseas in London during the 2023 season.
Bills heading overseas to play in London in 2023
The NFL has been committed to spreading its game overseas, ramping up the number of games played on international soil.
On Thursday, the Bills were named as one of the five teams that will play an international game during the 2023 season, with Buffalo having one of its scheduled nine home games shifting to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Bills last played in London in 2015, losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bills nearly fully healthy heading into Divisional Round
During Thursday’s practice, defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and DaQuan Jones (calf) were both limited for a second consecutive day, while cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) was a full participant and safety Jordan Poyer (knee/veteran rest day) sat out practice. Every other member of the Bills participated in the session in some capacity.
Damar Hamlin faces ‘lengthy recovery’
Safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress since suffering a traumatic on-field injury that led to a cardiac arrest incident in Week 17. On Thursday, a family spokesman said Hamlin still faces a “lengthy recovery” as he recovers from his injury.
Even more Bills news
Why quarterback Josh Allen is able to play “at his calmest” during the pressure-packed playoffs, whether Allen’s penchant for turnovers will come back to bite the Bills in the postseason, how, despite having his best season, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is facing an uncertain future with the Bills, and more!
