DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips questionable for Bills vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills haven’t ruled out anyone for Sunday’s divisional round playoff game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/YXEC7fCRp7 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 20, 2023

While the Bills don’t have anyone ruled out yet, the watch for game day inactives is still on, as defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Jordan Phillips are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Jones showed up on this week’s injury list with a calf injury. He hasn’t missed a game this season, and undoubtedly is doing everything possible to keep it that way.

Phillips, on the other hand, has been in and out of the lineup this season, as he has dealt with injuries he has acquired in unusual fashion. After missing a couple of weeks early in the season due to a hamstring injury that happened when he fell to the turf while running downfield on a Matt Milano interception return, Phillips has been in and out of the lineup since he injured a shoulder when he tried to dive at quarterback Mac Jones in garbage time of Buffalo’s Week 13 win in New England. It is likely that Phillips, like Jones, will do everything possible to get into Sunday’s game – especially since the Bengals’ front line is being pieced together as we write this.

Earlier today, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor ruled out offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who dislocated his kneecap during Cincinnati’s wild card win over the Baltimore Ravens, and guard Alex Cappa, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Making things worse for quarterback Joe Burrow, who will be looking to avoid Buffalo’s pass rushers, is that the Bengals placed La’el Collins on injured reserve with an ACL tear on December 30.

On the defensive side of the ball, Cincinnati has listed corner back Tre Flowers as doubtful for Sunday’s game as he deals with a hamstring injury.

As far as injuries go, Buffalo definitely has the advantage — and that’s not something we have said very often this season.