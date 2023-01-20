Food for Thought: Let’s try that again

On this episode of “Food for Thought,” Nate and Bruce discuss foods that require a second go. Not necessarily because you knew you loved them the first time around, but two tastings is necessary to get the full experience.

This mirrors the Buffalo Bills and their upcoming playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the first game only lasting a little over two drives, the teams are in an odd position of having to game plan without having seen the opposing team’s response to their original game plan.

How do Nate and Bruce feel about the recent play of rookies Khalil Shakir and Kaiir Elam? Are they pounding the table for seconds, or are they counting their calories? Plus, join the guys for the “Food for Thought” drinking game — where everything from a cat appearance to a restaurant name drop will have the YouTube comments section typing, “DRIIIIIIIINK!”

Who were the winners and losers in the NFL this week? Do the Bills have a member of their team show up as a winner for helping propel them to another division title, or do they have someone show up in the “loser” column? If there’s a culinary metaphor to be made, they’ll be the ones to make it on Buffalo Rumblings live at 9:00 p.m. EST on Friday evenings!

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!