Speed Option: Bills host Bengals in divisional round

We all know the story of this season’s first matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. This rematch will be full of emotions, with Damar Hamlin on everyone’s mind, as well as a clash between two of the league’s best teams. Watch or read below to get to know the Bengals.
2022 Bengals game results
The Bengals had a bumpy start to their season, but they are certainly hot now, having won nine straight games.
- Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Bengals 20 (0-1)
- Dallas Cowboys 20, Bengals 17 (0-2)
- Bengals 27, New York Jets 12 (1-2)
- Bengals 27, Miami Dolphins 15 (2-2)
- Baltimore Ravens 19, Bengals 17 (2-3)
- Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26 (3-3)
- Bengals 35, Atlanta Falcons 17 (4-3)
- Cleveland Browns 32, Bengals 13 (4-4)
- Bengals 42, Carolina Panthers 21 (5-4)
- Bye week
- Bengals 37, Steelers 30 (6-4)
- Bengals 20, Tennessee Titans 16 (7-4)
- Bengals 27, Kansas City Chiefs 24 (8-4)
- Bengals 23, Browns 10 (9-4)
- Bengals 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 (10-4)
- Bengals 22, New England Patriots 18 (11-4)
- Bills at Bengals - Canceled (11-4)
- Bengals 27, Ravens 16 (12-4)
- Wild Card Round: Bengals 24, Ravens 17
Bengals head coach: Zac Taylor
Taylor was hired to his first NFL head coaching job by the Bengals in 2019. Prior to that, he was on the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coaching staff. He has a 28-36-1 (0.438 W-L%) record in the regular season, and a 4-1 (0.800W-L%) playoff record.
Bengals offensive coordinator: Brian Callahan
Callahan, the son of long-time NFL coach Bill Callahan, was hired shortly after Taylor took over the Bengals. Taylor poached him from the then-Oakland Raiders, where Callahan was their quarterbacks coach. His offense finished the regular season seventh in points per game, and eighth in yards per game.
Bengals defensive coordinator: Lou Anarumo
Anarumo has also been with the team since Taylor took over. He had been coaching in the NFL as a defensive backs coach since 2012, before being hired to run the whole defense in Cincinnati. His defense finished the regular season ranked sixth in points per game allowed, and 16th in yards per game allowed.
Bengals offense starters
- QB: Joe Burrow
- HB: Joe Mixon
- WR: Ja’Marr Chase
- WR: Tee Higgins
- WR: Tyler Boyd
- TE: Hayden Hurst ^
- LT: Jackson Carman
- LG: Cordell Volson *
- C: Ted Karras ^
- RG: Max Scharping ^
- RT: Hakeem Adeniji
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
Bengals defense starters
- LDE: Sam Hubbard
- NT: D.J. Reader
- DT: B.J. Hill
- RDE: Trey Hendrickson
- LB: Logan Wilson
- LB: Germaine Pratt
- NCB: Mike Hilton
- CB: Eli Apple
- CB: Cam Taylor-Britt *
- S: Vonn Bell
- S: Jessie Bates III
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
