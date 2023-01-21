Speed Option: Bills host Bengals in divisional round

We all know the story of this season’s first matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. This rematch will be full of emotions, with Damar Hamlin on everyone’s mind, as well as a clash between two of the league’s best teams. Watch or read below to get to know the Bengals.

2022 Bengals game results

The Bengals had a bumpy start to their season, but they are certainly hot now, having won nine straight games.

Bengals head coach: Zac Taylor

Taylor was hired to his first NFL head coaching job by the Bengals in 2019. Prior to that, he was on the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coaching staff. He has a 28-36-1 (0.438 W-L%) record in the regular season, and a 4-1 (0.800W-L%) playoff record.

Bengals offensive coordinator: Brian Callahan

Callahan, the son of long-time NFL coach Bill Callahan, was hired shortly after Taylor took over the Bengals. Taylor poached him from the then-Oakland Raiders, where Callahan was their quarterbacks coach. His offense finished the regular season seventh in points per game, and eighth in yards per game.

Bengals defensive coordinator: Lou Anarumo

Anarumo has also been with the team since Taylor took over. He had been coaching in the NFL as a defensive backs coach since 2012, before being hired to run the whole defense in Cincinnati. His defense finished the regular season ranked sixth in points per game allowed, and 16th in yards per game allowed.

Bengals offense starters

QB: Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow HB: Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon WR: Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase WR: Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins WR: Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd TE: Hayden Hurst ^

Hayden Hurst ^ LT: Jackson Carman

Jackson Carman LG: Cordell Volson *

Cordell Volson * C: Ted Karras ^

Ted Karras ^ RG: Max Scharping ^

Max Scharping ^ RT: Hakeem Adeniji

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Bengals defense starters

LDE: Sam Hubbard

Sam Hubbard NT: D.J. Reader

D.J. Reader DT: B.J. Hill

B.J. Hill RDE: Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson LB: Logan Wilson

Logan Wilson LB: Germaine Pratt

Germaine Pratt NCB: Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton CB: Eli Apple

Eli Apple CB: Cam Taylor-Britt *

Cam Taylor-Britt * S: Vonn Bell

Vonn Bell S: Jessie Bates III

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie