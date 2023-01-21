The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals at 3:00 p.m. EST on Sunday afternoon in a highly-anticipated AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up insights and analysis into Joe Burrow and Cincinnati’s potent passing game, and what the Bills will need to do to counteract those strengths.

Breaking down Joe Burrow and Cincinnati’s aerial attack

Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow is extremely confident, and with a trio of talented wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who can blame him. We discuss what the Bills defensive backs will need to do to slow down Chase, break down Burrow’s game, examine why the Bengals have become prolific at scoring in the red zone, offer up reasons for Bills fans to be concerned and reasons for Bills fans to be optimistic heading into this showdown, and more!

What to make of Josh Allen’s turnover problems

The Bills already possess an elite offense that can score at will. If the Bills are to win it all, Josh Allen needs to find a way to curtail his penchant for turning the ball over.

Final injury report for Bills vs. Bengals

The Bills will have the services of safety Jordan Poyer for the Divisional Round showdown vs. the Bengals, while defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones are questionable for the game. On the other side, the Bengals are expected to be missing three starters on their offensive line: left tackle Jonah Williams, right guard Alex Cappa, and right tackle La’el Collins.

Latest on injured safety Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic on-field injury that led to a cardiac arrest incident in Week 17, was named as one of five finalists for the NFLPA’s Alan Page community award. Each player will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA for his foundation or charity of choice.

Even more Bills news

Tight end Dawson Knox has become one of the most consistent red zone scoring threats for the Bills. Plus, starting left tackle Dion Dawkins was selected as the inaugural “Kent Hull Stand Up Guy” award winner, All-Pro safety Micah Hyde discusses a potential return to the Bills this year, and more!

