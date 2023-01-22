Bills vs. Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It seemed inevitable that the Buffalo Bills would face the Cincinnati Bengals for a second time this season. After the first game a few weeks ago was ended early due to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on the field, both teams (and the entire league) joined together to support their football brother. With plenty of good news regarding Hamlin’s health, the Bills and Bengals are finally ready for a rematch.

Boasting two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL (Josh Allen and Joe Burrow), this divisional round playoff game should be explosive. The Bengals have already ruled out two of their starters along the offensive line, which will be something the Bills’ tough defensive front will be looking to take advantage of. However, Cincy has plenty of offensive playmakers, and will truly put Buffalo to the test.

The biggest factor in the game might very well come down to where it’s played. This time, the matchup is in Buffalo, where Bills Mafia will be ready to force false starts and hype up their team. The winner moves on to play the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch the game live.

Bills-Bengals game details

Date: Sunday, January 22, 2023

Sunday, January 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

3:00 p.m. EST Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Weather forecast: Temperature in the 20s-30s, with snow likely. Wintry mix possible.

Temperature in the 20s-30s, with snow likely. Wintry mix possible. Referee: Carl Cheffers

Bills-Bengals betting line

Line: Bills -5.5

Bills -5.5 More odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills-Bengals TV info

Television broadcast: CBS

CBS Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Bills-Bengals stream info

Bills-Bengals radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio broadcast team: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

