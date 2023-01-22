Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round showdown at Highmark Stadium pits the two teams in the AFC with the longest current winning streaks, as the Buffalo Bills have won eight straight games, and the Cincinnati Bengals have won nine straight contests.

Before the second-seeded Bills (14-3) take on the third-seeded Bengals (13-4), today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for kickoff.

Bills-Bengals key matchups, what to watch for, predictions

Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, dissect the matchups that will determine who advances into the AFC title game, and provide predictions for how Buffalo’s battle against the Bengals will play out.

Even more Bills news

With the Bengals missing three starters on the offensive line, the Bills will need to get pressure on Joe Burrow, and on Saturday, the team elevated defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and defensive tackle Eli Ankou for Sunday’s clash with Cincinnati. Plus, Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher grew up rooting for the Bills, and former Bills wide receiver Eric Moulds will pump up the crowd before the game as the Bills Legend of the Game.

