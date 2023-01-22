Buffalo Bills inactives vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

The Buffalo Bills enter today’s Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals about as healthy as they’ve been all season. While there are some notable absent players, like Von Miller and Micah Hyde, Buffalo has sported a fairly clean injury report this week. They only listed two players as questionable in the lead-up to this one.

Both of those players, though, play the same position, so there’s been some understandable hand-wringing with regard to whether they would suit up or not this week. Given that we’re just 90 minutes from kickoff, we now have the answer.

Here are the inactive players for Buffalo and for Cincinnati this week.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Another week, another healthy scratch for TE3. Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris are the active tight ends.

G Ike Boettger

Buffalo rolls with eight offensive linemen, as per usual, which means that Ike is a healthy scratch again this week.

DT DaQuan Jones

This hurts, as the massive one-tech suffered a calf strain last week that’s limited him in practice this week. Without him, Eli Ankou will see more snaps. He was active in place of Jordan Phillips last week. Phillips is active this week.

LB Terrel Bernard

This is interesting, as Buffalo goes with an extra defensive lineman over the rookie linebacker Bernard. Kingsley Jonathan, brought up from the practice squad, is active along with Ankou.

LB Baylon Spector

The rookie linebacker is a healthy scratch yet again.

CB Christian Benford

The rookie corner still isn’t ready after being activated off injured reserve. That means a combination of Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam again across from Tre’Davious White

S Jared Mayden

Mayden is a healthy scratch yet again, as the Bills continue to roll with Jordan Poyer, Dean Marlowe, and Jaquan Johnson as the three safeties on the active roster.

Here are the inactive players for Cincinnati. The list includes cornerback Tre Flowers, as well as starting left tackle Jonah Williams and starting right guard Alex Cappa.