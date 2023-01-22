Bills Dean Marlowe ruled out of for remainder of the game

As the Buffalo Bills took the field to start the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff game down 17- 7 to the Cincinnati Bengals, they announced that they would be without yet another defensive back.

Injury Update: S Dean Marlowe is out for the game (groin). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 22, 2023

Safety Dean Marlowe was ruled out with a groin injury he appeared to suffer on the second-to-last play of the first half. The safety, who returned to Buffalo just minutes before the trade deadline back in October, was injured during a 21-yard scramble by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Marlowe replaced Damar Hamlin who suffered a cardiac arrest the last time these two teams met. However, Hamlin was actually a replacement for All-Pro Micah Hyde who was lost for the season after a neck injury in Week 2 ended with Hyde needing surgery for a herniated disc.

With the loss of three safeties, and having Christian Benford — the rookie cornerback that the Bills mentioned attempting to switch over to the safety position — on today’s inactive list, Buffalo is left with just Jaquan Johnson and Cam Lewis, who spends most of his time on special teams, to help Jordan Poyer.