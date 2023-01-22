S Jordan Poyer and CB Tre’Davious White exit game after collision

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Jordan Poyer had a scary collision as they attempted to break up a fourth-quarter pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

As White tried to break up the pass to Tee Higgins — and was eventually called for defensive pass interference — Poyer threw himself at the wide receiver. White and Poyer ended up with a helmet-to-helmet collision with each other as Higgins fell to the ground between them.

While both Bills defenders were able to walk off the field, they both were sent to the blue medical tent on the sideline. Eventually, Poyer was escorted to the locker room. Shortly after Poyer’s trip to the locker room, White was seen running to the locker room as well.

Injury Update: CB Tre'Davious White & S Jordan Poyer are being evaluated for head injuries. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 22, 2023

With Marlowe already out with a groin injury, Buffalo now has Jaquan Johnson and Cam Lewis left as their only safeties while they have Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam at the corners.