Buffalo Bills hold pick No. 27 in 2023 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Their position was finalized at the conclusion of this weekend’s divisional-round playoff games, which saw the Bills fall, 27-10, to the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

This year’s draft will mark the seventh involving head coach Sean McDermott, and the sixth run by general manager Brandon Beane. Buffalo’s personnel men have their work cut out for them this offseason, with plenty of pending free agents to make decisions on and overall improvements needed if the team is going to compete with Cincinnati and Kansas City, at minimum, for the conference next season.

2023 NFL Draft order

Note that there are only 31 first-round draft picks this season because the Miami Dolphins lost their first-round pick back in August following a league investigation into whether the organization violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.