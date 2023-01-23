Buffalo Bills 2023 offseason tracker: roster analysis, salary cap, free agency, & the draft

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2023 offseason in much the same way they’ve entered it in the previous two years — on the heels of crushing postseason disappointment, with much to discuss and big changes afoot.

Those changes may start in the front office and/or the coaching staff. The team’s Director of Pro Personnel, Malik Boyd, interviewed for at least one GM vacancy in January. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey interviewed for the Carolina Panthers’ head-coaching job on January 21, and quarterbacks coach Joe Brady received interest from the New York Jets for their offensive coordinator gig. Other changes may occur under head coach Sean McDermott, as well.

Lots of decisions will need to be made on the team’s roster, as well. The Bills have 23 players scheduled for unrestricted free agency when the new league year begins in March — a list that includes many big-name contributors, including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, safety Jordan Poyer, guard Rodger Saffold, and running back Devin Singletary, among others. They’ll also need to re-establish their offensive and defensive identities after losing their way a bit at the end of the 2022 season, and find new talent at several spots, all with limited cap space and draft capital.

It’s a high-pressure offseason for the Bills, and it will lead into a high-pressure 2023 season, as well. Track all of the moves in the links below, and keep this page bookmarked. It will constantly be updated.