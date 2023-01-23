Josh Allen won’t need elbow surgery, endorses Ken Dorsey

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen met briefly with reporters on Monday morning during locker clean-out, less than 24 hours after the Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-10, bringing an end to their season.

Two bigger-picture items of note emerged from the questioning: a status update on his injured elbow, and his relationship with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

We’ll start with the elbow, which Allen says won’t need surgery — just some offseason rest to get back to 100%.

Bills QB Josh Allen said that they don’t think operation on his elbow is necessary at this time. He said that rest and recovery will be important for it. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 23, 2023

Interestingly, Allen admitted that he made some mechanical adjustments to his throwing motion to accommodate the injury, which occurred in the Bills’ Week 9 road loss to the New York Jets on November 6. The injury seems to have affected Allen’s delivery for roughly two calendar months, as he also told reporters that he didn’t believe his mechanics got back to normal until the last couple of weeks.

Josh Allen says he feels he had to change his mechanics a bit to play through elbow injury.



Doesn’t believe right now that he’ll need surgery, but rather just rest for it to fully heal.#Bills — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) January 23, 2023

Allen said two weeks ago he felt like he got back to normal with his mechanics and throwing motion. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 23, 2023

Dorsey, who just finished his first year as Buffalo’s offensive play-caller with something considerably less than a bang, has been a target of fan consternation for most of the season as Buffalo’s offense has put up big numbers, but largely in fits and spurts. Allen went out of his way to re-affirm his commitment to working with Dorsey following his recommendation to promote him last offseason, despite the struggles on Sunday.

Josh Allen says there’s “a lot of room” to grow between him and Ken Dorsey.



“I know recency bias and everyone is going to freak out. But we did a lot of good things this season.”#BillsMafia — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 23, 2023

The shape and identity of the offense is going to be a major focal point for the team and those that follow it this offseason, but it’s encouraging to know that Allen at least won’t need to add post-op rehab to his spring to-do list.