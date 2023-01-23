Off-Tackle with John Fina: Bills vacant in loss

Join former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle and first-round pick John Fina along with the Voice, Joe Miller this Monday night at 8:00 p.m. EST on the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel as they work through Buffalo’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

This past game left us all wanting, as the Bills pretty much didn’t show up for it. Interesting postgame comments from both linebacker Matt Milano and head coach Sean McDermott seem to conflict, but the reality of the situation is that anyone who watched that game could see the team wasn’t ready to play. Join John and Joe tonight.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

